Netflix Orders Korean ‘Wizard Of Oz’-Esque Romantic Comedy Series ‘Crash Landing On You’

Netflix is continuing to its originals drive in Korea by adding romantic comedy series Crash Landing On You to its slate.

The SVOD service has ordered the series, starring popular local actors Hyun Bin (Memories of the Alhambra) and Son Ye-jin (Something in the Rain), to air later this year.

The series is described by the digital platform as if Dorothy met the Wizard of Oz by accident.

Crash Landing On You is a love story of an oddly-matched couple coming from very different backgrounds. Yoon Se-ri, played by Son Ye-jin, is a beautiful heiress and a leading fashion businesswoman in South Korea, who meets North Korean military officer Lee Jung-hyeok, played by Hyun Bin, when she is swept up by a wind storm and accidentally crashes in North Korean territory while paragliding.

Jung-hyeok’s life has been nothing but great so far and he has a bright future ahead of him. His self confidence, which stems from his elite and prestigious background, makes him a man of principle and no-compromise. For Se-ri, her life in the South is even better, almost as good as that of a royal family. She has her family’s wealth and successful business of her own. But the unexpected accident happens, turning her life completely upside down. No one in North Korea gets her. Although Jung-hyeok and Se-ri find the situation equally absurd, they begin to have feelings for each other in spite of themselves, given that Jung-hyeok is the only one to hide and protect Se-ri from authorities in the North.

Crash Landing on You is directed by Lee Jung-hyo, who has directed the Korean adaptation of The Good Wife and written by Park Ji-eun (Queen of Housewives).

It follows a slew of originals ordered earlier this year including supernatural action drama The School Nurse Files, sci-fi romance My Holo Love and stand-up series Park Narae: Glamor Warning as well as as second season of popular period drama Kingdom.