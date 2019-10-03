Netflix Orders ‘Human Resources’ Animated Workplace Comedy Series From ‘Big Mouth’ Creators

The creators of Big Mouth have set their next series at Netflix. The Internet TV network has ordered Human Resources, an animated workplace comedy from Big Mouth creators Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett, and producer Kelly Galuska. The new series was just announced at New York Comic Con.

No details about the storyline were released other than the series is a workplace comedy set in the world of the monsters from Big Mouth. A preview clip was unveiled with only the title Human Resources: We manage people. You can watch it below.

Kroll, Goldberg, Levin, Flackett and Galuska will serve as creators and executive producers.

The series order comes on the heels of Netflix’s announcement of a mega three-season renewal of adult animated comedy Big Mouth, part of a deal Netflix signed with Brutus Pink, the new animation production company launched by Kroll, Goldberg, Levin and Flackett. In addition to Big Mouth and Human Resources, Brutus Pink will create a variety of adult animated projects in both film and television.

Big Mouth, which has a strong fan following, is about the glorious nightmare that is puberty. Inspired by Kroll’s and Goldberg’s childhood, it follows a group of friends and their hormone monsters as they navigate adolescence, human sexuality and coming of age. The series received a 2019 Primetime Emmy nomination in the top animation category, Outstanding Animated Program.