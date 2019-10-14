Ava DuVernay & Netflix Hit With Defamation Suit Over ‘When They See Us’ Interrogation

The Chicago company that created a controversial interrogation technique is now putting When They See Us director Ava DuVernay and Netflix in the legal hot seat over a line in the Emmy winning series.

“Defendants published the statements in When They See Us in an effort to cause a condemnation of the Reid Technique,” says the suit filed by John E. Reid & Associates against the Oscar nominee and the streamer over a line in the fourth and final episode of the series depicting the rush to justice against five young men falsely accused of being the near fatal rapists of the woman who became known as the Central Park Jogger in 1989.

Claiming defamation, the plaintiffs want unspecified wide spread damages and profits from DuVernay and Netflix. In a big reach, they also want the June 12 launching and critically acclaimed When They See Us taken off Netflix globally until the offending line is omitted or changed.

Related Story Hadley Robinson, Lauren Tsai Star In Amy Poehler-Directed Netflix Film 'Moxie'

Netflix declined to comment on the lawsuit today and DuVernay did not respond to request for comment from Deadline.

In the DuVernay helmed and co-penned episode NYPD Detective Michael Sheenan is castigated for using the “universally rejected” Reid Technique to get the accused to cough up confessions, confessions that further investigation and the courts took decades to find were coerced. “I don’t even know what the f***ing Reid Technique is, OK?” replies the Willian Sadler portrayed character. “I know what I was taught. I know what I was asked to do and I did it.”

Regardless of who knew what on-screen, the company with the name of the ex-Chicago cop who developed the method developed back in the 1950s cries foul. Reid & Associates allege that When They See Us “fabricated a scene designed to broadcast to the audience a conversation they made up that included false statements as to the Reid Technique.”

Though a number of jurisdictions domestically and internationally have been using other techniques in recent decades, Reid & Associates insist their method has not been rejected. In the complaint, they cite the triple staged technique has extra protection built in for interrogating minors, such as was the case with the now Exonerated Five. They also assert that more than 200,000 individuals around the world have taken their training to learn the Reid Technique in the last twenty years or so.

The multi-nominated When They See Us had a big win at the 71st Primetime Emmys when Jharrel Jerome took home the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his portrayal of Korey Wise.