Netflix Launches Low-Cost, Mobile-Only Plan In Malaysia

Netflix has launched a low-cost, mobile only plan in Malaysia as the company eyes growth in Asia.

The SVOD service has debuted a plan that costs RM17 ($4) per month to attract new audiences.

The mobile plan will allow subscribers to watch all of Netflix’s content in standard definition on one smartphone or tablet at a time. Malaysians now have four plans to choose from, in addition to the existing Basic, Standard and Premium. Basic costs RM33 ($7.80), Standard costs RM42 ($10) and the Premium service costs RM51 ($12) per month.

The drive as it emerged that 88% of Malaysians own smartphones and the service is thought to be aimed at younger viewers.

This follows a similar launch in India. Earlier this year’s Netflix’s chief product officer Gregory Peters said the Indian mobile-only was is performing better than expected and it was looking to expand it into other markets. “We think there are other markets that have similar conditions that make it likely that that’s going to be successful for us there as well,” he added.

Netflix has been aggressively growing its library of local content and originals with Asian series such as the Polis Evoseries, Paskal, Munafik 2, Till Death: Azalea’s Wrath, Jagat, and Crossroads: One Two Jaga. Netflix’s first Chinese language original series, The Ghost Bride, premieres in January 2020, and is filmed and produced in Malaysia.

“Our members in Malaysia love to watch shows on their smartphones and tablets. With the first-ever Mobile plan in Southeast Asia, all of Netflix’s shows and movies will be even more accessible for Malaysians to stream and download,” said Ajay Arora, Director of Product Innovation at Netflix.