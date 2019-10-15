Netflix Unwraps Holiday Season Original Programming; Rob Lowe, Kristin Davis, Jason Schwartzman Among Stars

Netflix announced this year’s holiday line-up today, a roster of original programming of Christmas-themed series, films, special episodes and children’s programming.

Here’s the line-up, along with some first-look photos.

NETFLIX FILMS

Holiday in the Wild

Available 11/1/19

Kristin Davis and Rob Lowe star as a Manhattanite and a pilot who rescue an orphaned baby elephant. Far from the modern luxuries of home, Kate thrives amidst majestic animals and scenery. Her love for the new surroundings just might extend to the man who shared her journey.

Let it Snow

Available 11/8/19

When a snowstorm hits a small midwestern town on Christmas Eve, a group of high school seniors find their friendships and love lives colliding. Cast includes Isabela Merced, Shameik Moore, Odeya Rush, Liv Hewson, Mitchell Hope, Kiernan Shipka, Jacob Batalon, and Joan Cusack.

Klaus

Available 11/15/19

When Jesper (Jason Schwartzman) distinguishes himself as the postal academy’s worst student, he is stationed on a frozen island above the Arctic Circle in an animated holiday comedy directed by Despicable Me co-creator Sergio Pablos. Cast includes J.K. Simmons, Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones, Joan Cusack, Norm Macdonald, Will Sasso.

‘The Knight Before Christmas’ Netflix/Brooke Palmer

The Knight Before Christmas

Available 11/21/19

After a magical sorceress transports medieval knight Sir Cole (Josh Whitehouse) to present-day Ohio during the holiday season, he befriends Brooke (Vanessa Hudgens), a clever and kind science teacher.

Holiday Rush

Available 11/28/19

Popular New York radio DJ Rush Williams (Romany Malco) has been spoiling his four children since they lost their mom. Unfortunately, the kids share their pricey Christmas lists right when he loses his job. Cast also includes Sonequa Martin-Green, Darlene Love, Tamala Jones, Deon Cole, LaLa Anthony, Roscoe Orman, Amarr M. Wooten.

‘A Christmas Prince’ Netflix

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby

Available 12/5/19

It’s Christmastime in Aldovia, and a royal baby is on the way! Queen Amber (Rose McIver) and King Richard (Ben Lamb) are getting ready to take some time off to prepare for their first child’s arrival, but first they have to host King Tai (Kevin Shen) and Queen Ming (Momo Yeung) of Penglia to renew a 600-year-old sacred truce.

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2

Available 11/8/19

‘Nailed It’ Netflix

Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2

Available 11/22/19

Guest judges include Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, David Burkta, Bridget Everett, Jason Mantzoukas and Ron Ben Israel.

Merry Happy Whatever

Available 11/28/19

Set during the happy but hectic days before and after Christmas, Merry Happy Whatever follows Don Quinn (Dennis Quaid), a strong-willed patriarch from Philadelphia doing his best to balance the stress of the holidays with the demands of his close-knit but eclectic family. Starring Quaid, Bridgit Mendler, Brent Morin, Siobhan Murphy, Adam Rose, Hayes MacArthur, Elizabeth Ho, Ashley Tisdale, Garcelle Beauvais and Tyler Ritter

Sugar Rush Christmas

Available 11/29/19

Hunter March, Candace Nelson and Adriano Zumbo will be joined by guest judges Tiffani Thiessen, Liza Koshy, Donal Skehan, Jeanine Mason, Amirah Kassem and Olympic Gold Medalist Meryl Davis to devour tasty Christmas treats over three rounds of competition.

Magic For Humans: Season 2 (Holiday Episode)

Available 12/6/19

Justin embraces the holiday spirit by visiting Santa school and teaching kids about the magic of giving.

‘Lost in Space’ Netflix

Lost in Space: Season 2

Available 12/24/19

With the Jupiter 2 stranded on a mysterious ocean planet without their beloved Robot, the Robinsons must work together, alongside the mischievous and manipulative Dr. Smith and the always charming Don West. Starring Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio and Parker Posey. Zack Estrin (showrunner), Kevin Burns, Jon Jashni, Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY

Super Monsters Save Christmas

Available 11/26/19

It’s Christmas Eve in Pitchfork Pines, and the Super Monsters are joining forces to deck the halls, find Santa’s missing reindeer and save the holiday.

True: Winter Wishes

Available 11/26/19

Everyone in the Rainbow Kingdom is gathered to celebrate Winter Wishfest, but when Forever Frost escapes the Ice Kingdom, the day might be ruined.

Team Kaylie: Part 2 (Holiday Episode)

Available 12/2/19

To try to help Amber get through her first Christmas since her mom passed away, Kaylie decides to try to buy Amber the dollhouse she always wanted.

Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas

Available 12/6/19

Lucky and her friends embark on a Christmas Eve adventure into the city to find the perfect gift, but their return to Miradero for the holiday festivities are ruined when as avalanche derails their plans.

A Family Reunion Christmas

Available 12/9/19

The McKellans are back to spread Christmas joy in this holiday special about the importance of family, forgiveness, and empathy.

Alexa & Katie: Season 3 (Holiday Episode)

Available 12/30/19

It’s Christmas break and Alexa has been getting quite a bit of attention from her ex boyfriend who’s going to be home from college.

OTHER HOLIDAY TITLES

Available 11/1/19

Christmas Break-In

Christmas Survival

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Holly Star

Santa Girl

The Christmas Candle

Christmas in the Heartland

Available 11/4/19

A Holiday Engagement

Christmas Crush

Dear Santa

Available 12/1/19

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish