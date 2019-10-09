Netflix Greenlights ‘Ghee Happy’ Animated Series From Sanjay Patel

Sanjay Patel’s new series Ghee Happy has been greenlit by Netflix. The animated show from director-animator-illustrator is a playful reimagining of the Hindu deities as little kids discovering their powers in a deity daycare appropriately called Ghee Happy.

An animated version of Sanjay Patel. Netflix

Patel’s resume includes an array of iconic Pixar films including Monsters Inc., Ratatouille, Cars, Toy Story 2 as well as both installments of The Incredibles. Inspired by his own childhood, Sanjay helmed the short animated film Sanjay’s Super Team, which was paired with The Good Dinosaur. The short was inspired by his own childhood was nominated for Best Animated Short Film at the 88th Academy Awards and for Best Animated Short Subject at the 43rd Annie Awards.

“For the past 25 years I’ve been working in kids and family entertainment without having kids of my own,” said Patel. “Having finally become a parent, I’m so excited and lucky to be able to create a preschool series that introduces the great pantheon of Hindu Deities, not just into a beautiful and colorful series that is truly entertaining and original to my kiddos, but to families around the world.”

Ghee Happy is the latest in a slate of Netflix original animated series from all over the world, including Rajiv Chilaka’s Mighty Little Bheem as well as the upcoming Dragons: Rescue Riders from DreamWorks Animation, Dino Girl Gauko from Akira Shigino, Kid Cosmic from Craig McCracken, Trash Truck from Max Keane, City of Ghosts from Elizabeth Ito, Centaurworld from Megan Nicole Dong, Maya and the Three from Jorge Gutierrez, Battle Kitty from Matt Layzell,and Mama K’s Team 4 from Malenga Mulendema. Netflix Animation is also developing a number of animated series with Chris Nee under her overall agreement with the studio.