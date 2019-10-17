Netflix ‘Breaking Bad’ Movie Opens With 6.5M Average Minute Audience In U.S.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie reached nearly 8.2 million viewers in the U.S. in its opening weekend last Friday through Sunday, according to the latest data from Nielsen.

The ratings company’s SVOD Content Ratings service found the film drew and average minute audience of 6.5 million, with 2.6 million of that coming on its October 11 opening day. That multiple, in traditional movie box office terms, is a fairly attractive one for such a pre-sold property. But translating theatrical moviegoing dynamics to streaming viewing is hardly an exact science — especially when the numbers are only from the U.S., which has a shade less than 40% of global Netflix subscribers.

That said, the Nielsen insights are worth considering. The measurement firm said 36% of opening-weekend viewers were aged 18 to 34, the most represented age demo. The audience skewed heavily male, with nearly 40% of the opening-weekend viewership males aged 18-49.

In preparation for the stealthily marketed sequel movie that revisited the AMC drama classic, Nielsen said viewing of the original series on Netflix surged. During the week of the premiere, October 7-13, the average minute audience of U.S. TV viewers for Breaking Bad topped 153,000, which was a spike of 147% from the 62,000 who had watched it in mid-September.

Netflix name-checked the movie when it released its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, but did not offer its own viewership data, though it disclosed numbers for a select number of other film and TV titles.

At a moment when many media companies are changing their tack with Netflix, pulling back content in order to control their own streaming operations, AMC has generally embraced the amplifier effect of streaming. As with some of its other standout shows in past years like Mad Men, the linear ratings for Breaking Bad experienced stair-step growth each season during its run, spurts the network attributed in large part to Netflix. AMC Networks has made a push into streaming, but in a more niche fashion via outlets like BritBox, Shudder and SundanceNow.

Here is a more detailed Nielsen chart with some more numbers: