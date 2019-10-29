Click to Skip Ad
Netflix Boards World Media Rights’ Ten-Part WWII Doc Series

WMR

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has boarded a ten-part World War II documentary from British production company World Media Rights.

The SVOD service is to air Greatest Events of World War Two in HD Colour in 190 territories and will badge it as a Netflix Original.

The series, which is a co-production between WMR and Germany’s ZDF Enterprises, which owns a stake in the UK business.

The series, which is the follow-up to Robert Powell-narrated World War Two in HD Colour, uses archive footage, much of it previously unseen, acquired from nearly 40 sources including rare library footage from Japan and Russia and processed with state-of-the-art colourisation software. From the Blitzkrieg of Germany’s tanks across Europe to the Battle of Britain; from the War in the Pacific to D-Day and the horrors of Hiroshima, this series documents the conflict in unflinching detail, once again bringing the greatest global struggle the world has ever known to a new generation in vivid colour.

Exec produced by World Media Rights’ Alan Griffiths and David McNab, series also airs on Discovery in the UK, N-TV in Germany and Planete+ in France.

World Media Rights CEO Alan Griffiths said, “We’re thrilled that Netflix is bringing Greatest Events of World War Two in HD Colour to their millions of subscribers. The series reveals unseen archive footage from the most perilous moments of WWII in remarkable colour that makes for compelling box-set viewing.”

