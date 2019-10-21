Netflix Adapts Katie Cappiello’s Play ‘Slut’ As Drama ‘Grand Army’ With ‘House Of Cards’ EPs Joshua Donen & Beau Willimon, Odessa A’zion Leads Cast

Netflix is adapting Katie Cappiello’s play Slut into a ten-part drama exec produced by Gone Girl producer Joshua Donen and House of Cards’ Beau Willimon, with Odessa A’zion, Amalia Yoo, Maliq Johnson, Amir Bageria and Odley Jean set to star.

The series, which will be known as Grand Army, is based on the 2013 play which follows the journey of 16-year old Joey Del Marco, who is sexually assaulted by three life-long friends during a Friday night out. Inspired by the experiences of New York City teens, it tells the story through Joey and her friends and community. The play was called “truthful, raw and immediate” by Gloria Steinem.

A’zion plays Del Marco in the drama, which follows five students at the largest public high school in Brooklyn as they wrestle with sexual, racial and economic politics. It will air in 2020.

Written and created by Cappiello, who exec produces alongside Donen, who also worked on House of Cards, with Willimon as non writing EP alongside Jordan Tappis and Nicolette Donen.

A’zion, who starred in CBS comedy Fam, plays Del Marco, a 16-year-old junior who lives in Stuyvesant Town on the Lower East Side. She’s a power player at Grand Army, both loved and hated for speaking her mind – just try to tell her what to do with her body. Her family life is falling apart, and Joey’s tight-knit group of friends is her lifeline. Everyday is a prize fight to be who she wants to be.

Yoo, who starred in the original play, stars as Leila Kwan Zimmer, a 14-year-old freshman who lives on the Upper West Side. She was adopted from China, her parents are Jewish, and Leila is lost. She’s a tiny fish in the massive ocean that is Grand Army and she needs to know who she is.

Johnson, who starred in Netflix’s When They See Us, plays Jayson Jackson, a 15-year-old sophomore who lives in Spanish Harlem. He joyfully floats by academically but he and his sax may be destined for Juillard. He loves to battle his best friend Owen over who’s the most Coltrane. He’s definitely not interested in politics…until he’s forced to be.

Bageria, who starred in Netflix’s Degrassi: Next Class, plays Siddhartha Pakam, an 18-year-old senior who lives in Jackson Heights, Queens. He’s striving to live up to everyone’s expectations of him – his girlfriend’s, his teammates’, his traditional parents’. He plays his part well. He’s a top ranked student and captain of the swim team. But it’s torturing him and he’s itching to break free.

Jean, who studied with Capiello and is making her TV debut with Grand Army, plays Dominique Pierre, a 17-year-old junior who lives in East New York, Brooklyn. She’s first-generation and a hustler, who can tutor her best friend in AP Calc while simultaneously braiding a client’s hair. She’s juggling three big goals – make sure her family can pay rent, be the first to go to college, and ask John Ellis to prom.