Nena Rodrigue To Run Television For Rian Johnson & Ram Bergman’s T-Street

Veteran TV creative executive Nena Rodrigue has been named President of Television for T-Street, the independent studio launched recently by writer/director Rian Johnson and producer Ram Bergman with the financial backing of Valence Media, which holds a minority equity stake in the company, and a first-look film and TV deal at Valence’s MRC.

Rodrigue will have creative oversight of all television projects for the studio. She most recently served as EVP of Programming and Production for BBC America, overseeing original scripted programming at the network following its acquisition by AMC Networks. She commissioned and worked on Killing Eve and Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency. Rodrigue left BBC America a year ago when the programming operations for all AMC entertainment networks were consolidated under Sarah Barnett.

Prior to BBC America, Rodrigue was SVP of Programming and Production for AMC Networks’ Sundance TV, overseeing development and production of series such as Rectify, The Returned, The Honourable Woman, and Danny Boyle’s Babylon. While at Sundance TV, Rodrigue supported the establishment of Sundance Episodic Story Lab, which began in 2013 as a way to foster the next generation of TV creators.

Before SundanceTV, she had an overall deal at Touchstone TV and held development and production roles for Dick Wolf’s Wolf Films, Imagine Television, Witt-Thomas productions, and in Fox’s alternative TV division.

“We are super excited to have Nena join our team,” said Johnson and Bergman. “Her proven track record overseeing high-quality content, keen eye for artistic vision, and support for budding creators will help T-Street as we continue to grow the company.”

Through T-Street, Johnson and Bergman recently completed their fifth film together, the upcoming Knives Out, which also hails from MRC Film and Lionsgate and is set to release on November 27. Its ensemble cast includes Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Colette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell and Christopher Plummer.