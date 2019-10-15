Click to Skip Ad
Neil Patrick Harris Joins ‘Matrix 4’

NBC

The How I Met Your Mother actor is joining Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen in Warner Bros./Village Roadshow’s The Matrix 4. Neil Patrick Harris’ role is under wraps. Rumor is that Abdul-Mateen plays a young Morpheus.

Lana Wachowski is directing and co-wrote the script with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell. Grant Hill who was an EP on The Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions is returning to produce.

Harris’ previous feature roles include The Smurfs, The Muppets, Gone Girl and Downsizing. He currently stars in the Netflix series A Series of Unfortunate Events.

