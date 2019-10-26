NBCUniversal Employees Can Talk About Their Experiences With Sexual Harassment, Company Says

Any former NBC News employee who believes they can’t discuss their sexual harassment experience can be released from any non-disparagement or non-disclosure agreement they have with the company.

Rachel Maddow broke the news on her Friday show tonight on MSNBC. Quoting a company spokesperson via a statement, “Any former NBC News employee who believes that they cannot disclose their experience with sexual harassment as a result of a confidentiality or non-disparagement provision in their separation agreement should contact NBCUniversal and we will release them from that perceived obligation.”

Maddow was hosting a segment with author Ronan Farrow, whose book, Catch and Kill, has given rise to multiple new stories about alleged sexual harassment at the company. Farrow’s book also covers his pursuit of the Harvey Weinstein story and how the company allegedly tried to derail it.

The book’s biggest claim was that former Today show host Matt Lauer allegedly raped a producer, who went on the record in the book. Lauer has claimed the encounter was consensual and pointed to an ongoing relationship.