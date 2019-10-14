NBC Buys ‘The Translator’s Daughter’ CIA Drama From Hazy Mills & ‘Grimm’ Writers

Former Grimm executive producers Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner of Hazy Mills have reteamed with that series’ former writers Thomas Ian Griffith and Mary Page Keller for a new drama project, which has been set up at NBC.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Penned by husband-and-wife duo of Griffith and Keller, The Translator’s Daughter is a thriller about an American college student who, while interning for the CIA, finds herself torn among the loyalty to her country, the female crime boss protecting her and the young New York detective with whom she’s fallen in love.

Hayes and Milliner executive produce via their Universal TV-based Hazy Mills banner, Griffith and Keller also executive produce. Universal TV is the studio.

Hayes and Milliner first developed with Griffith and Keller during the 2017-18 season when their family dance-school drama The Dunnings also sold to NBC.

Grimm was the first TV series writing job for Griffith, who began his career as an actor on the Broadway stage and in regional theater before moving to Los Angeles, where he wrote, produced and acted in feature films. His wife and writing partner, actress Keller — whose credits include recurring roles on Pretty Little Liars, Chasing Life and Bosch — made her writing debut with an episode of Grimm, which she co-wrote with Griffith.

The duo most recently worked on Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings for Netflix. Griffith, who also co-created the John Carpenter graphic novel series Asylum, currently printing its 15th edition, and Keller and Mary are repped by Pathfinder and Sloane Offer. Hazy Mills is with WME.

Fall Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming: 2019 Edition