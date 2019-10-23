NBC Opens Submissions For ‘Female Forward’ And ‘Emerging Director’ Programs

NBC has officially opened submissions for its 2020-21 classes of its scripted directing “Female Forward” program as well as their “Emerging Director Program”.

The pipeline programs are NBC’s continuing effort to increase diverse representation in episodic directing. Female Forward looks to achieve gender parity in the director’s chair while the Emerging Director Program focuses on ethnically diverse men and gender non-binary talent. They are both part of the tent pole initiatives within the NBC Talent Infusion Programs (NBC TIPS) that promote and encourage people of diverse backgrounds to become the next generation of storytellers.

The finalists for both programs will have the opportunity to shadow on an NBC scripted series and are guaranteed an in-season commitment to direct at least one episode of the series they shadow. The submission window is open now and will close November 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Applicants must have previous directing experience (although no more than one scripted television directing credit) in order to submit. They must also legally able to work in the United States. For Female Forward, applicants must identify as female and for the Emerging Director Program, applicants must identify as gender non-binary or male. Submissions must include: