NBC Nabs ‘The Mother-In-Law’ Thriller Drama From Jessica Goldberg & Amy Poehler As Put Pilot

NBC has handed a put pilot commitment to thriller drama The Mother-In-Law based on Sally Hepworth’s novel, from The Path creator Jessica Goldberg, Amy Poehler and her Paper Kite production company, 3 Arts Entertainment and Universal TV, where Goldberg and Paper Kite are under deals.

Macmillan

Written by Goldberg, The Mother-In-Law is an unexpected thriller centered around a woman’s complicated relationship with her husband’s family that ends in death. A gripping mystery that explores motherhood, class, race and how dangerous family secrets can be.

Goldberg executive produces with Hepworth, Poehler and Kate Arend for Paper Kite, and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment. Universal TV is the studio.

Goldberg created and executive produced The Path, which aired for three seasons on Hulu. Prior to The Path, she was a writer and executive producer on NBC’s Parenthood. Last season, she received a pilot order for drama Suspicion at NBC.

Hepworth’s The Mother-In-Law was published on January 29 by Macmillan. She also is the author of The Secrets of Midwives, The Things We Keep, The Mother’s Promise and The Family Next Door.

Paper Kite’s current series include the Netflix comedy series Russian Doll starring Natasha Lyonne and NBC’s crafting competition show Making It. Upcoming shows include the Untitled Tracy Oliver Project, a half-hour single-camera comedy which received a series order at Amazon, the FBC animated series Duncanville and The Three Busy Debras on Adult Swim. Poehler is repped by 3 Arts, WME, and Sloan, Offer, Weber & Dern.