NBC Nabs Jim Jefferies-Suzanne Martin Comedy From Hazy Mills As Put Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has handed a put pilot commitment to a multi-camera comedy starring stand-up comedian Jim Jefferies, from writer-producer Suzanne Martin, Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills and Universal TV, where Hazy Mills is based.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Jefferies and Martin, the untitled sitcom stars Jefferies as a fictionalized version of himself, offering his unique take on modern life and the complexity of relationships.

Jefferies and Martin executive produce with Hayes and Milliner for Hazy Mills, along with Tim Sarkes and Alex Murray for Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Universal TV is the studio.

“I grew up watching the greatest sitcoms ever, Cheers, Frazier, Seinfeld and Friends, so when I had the chance to work with NBC, I jumped at the opportunity,” Jefferies said. “I look forward to hopefully adding my new show to that list.”

Jefferies headlines his own late-night series The Jim Jefferies Show at Comedy Central, where he is under a deal.

NBC

The Jim Jefferies Show, which is currently airing its third season, is a weekly, topical show featuring the Australian comedian’s unapologetic, honest and international approach to culture and politics. Jefferies tackles the week’s top stories from behind the desk and travels the globe to far-off locations to provide unique looks at hypocrisy around the world.

Jefferies also co-created and starred in sitcom Legit which aired for two seasons on FX.

Martin created Hot in Cleveland, spinoff The Soul Man for TV Land and Crowded on NBC, all in previous collaborations with Hazy Mills. She most recently served as an executive producer on Will & Grace.

This is Hazy Mills second sale to NBC this development cycle. The company also has CIA drama The Translator’s Daughter, with writers Thomas Ian Griffith and Mary Page Keller, set at the network.

Jefferies is repped by UTA and Sarkes and Murray at Brillstein Entertainment Partners.