NBC Taps Ed Havard As Director Of Entertainment Partnerships For UK

Ed Havard, a veteran European television executive in the alternative space, has joined NBC as Director of Entertainment Partnerships for the UK. In his new role, Havard will help facilitate new partnerships and business relations with top UK talent, both in front and behind the camera, oversee the development, production and launch of Universal Television Alternative Studios formats in the UK, and spearhead new business opportunities between NBC Entertainment, NBCUniversal International production companies, and the Sky portfolio of networks and production companies.

Havard will be based in London and will report to Enrique Guillen, Executive Vice President, Commercial Strategy & International Development, NBC Entertainment.

“We want to be the home for the best ideas and talent coming out of the UK,” Guillen said. “Ed’s 20 years of experience as a commissioner, developer and producer, and his relationships with key talent, will help make NBC Entertainment the first port of call for the vibrant UK creative community.”

Most recently, Havard was Head of Entertainment and TV Events at Channel 4 for seven years and built a slate of award-winning shows and projects, including commissioning the pilot of NBC’s hit show Songland.



Havard began his career at news and current affairs at the BBC, where he was the editor of BBC One’s Question Time and produced a range of major news and current affairs programs and events.