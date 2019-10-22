NBC Buys ‘Mavenhood’ Social Media Drama From ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Co-EP & Elizabeth Banks With Penalty

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, NBC has given a script commitment with penalty to Mavenhood, a workplace drama from NCIS: Los Angeles co-executive producer Jordana Lewis Jaffe, Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman’s Brownstone Productions, and Warner Bros. TV. where Brownstone is under an overall deal.

Written by Jaffe, in Mavenhood, when a mysterious person threatens to reveal the dark, private secrets of a group of social media entrepreneurs, it could shatter the façade of perfection that is the very core of their enviable feeds — and their business model — and ruin the lives of those they love. However, it also bonds the women together and forces them to become true friends to one another.

Jaffe executive produces with Brownstone’s Banks and Handelman. Dannah Shinder co-executive produces via Brownstone, which produces in association with Warner Bros. TV.

Jaffe is currently Co-Executive Producer on CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles, where she has been on staff for the past nine seasons, rising through the ranks. Mavenhood marks her first development project with Warner Bros. TV She previously has developed with NCIS: LA producer CBS TV Studios. Jaffe is repped by attorney Bruce Gellman at Hanson Jacobson Teller.

This is the latest high-profile sale for Brownstone Productions this broadcast pitch season. The company has put pilot commitments at ABC for drama Love Me and at Fox for drama The Twelve. Brownstone’s film slate includes the upcoming Charlie’s Angels at Sony which will release November 15; The Grace Year, Science Fair, Uncanny Valley and The Paperbag Princess at Universal Pictures; and Misconception at Sony Screen Gems. Banks and Brownstone Productions are repped by UTA, Untitled Entertainment, Relevant, and Ziffren Brittenham.