NBC Buys eSports Comedy ‘The Squad’ From Anthony Del Broccolo & Johnny Galecki

NBC has put in development The Squad, a half-hour multi-camera eSports comedy from former The Big Bang Theory writer-producer Anthony Del Broccolo, Johnny Galecki’s Alcide Bava Productions and Warner Bros. TV, where Alcide Bava is based.

Written by Del Broccolo, The Squad centers on a new group of friends (and sometimes enemies) who find companionship and common ground in their mutual love of competitive eSports, and explores what it means to finally find “your tribe” after years of feeling like an outsider.

Del Broccolo executive produces with Galecki and Holly Brown for Alcide Bava. Cory Wood produces for Alcide Bava, which produces in association with Warner Bros. TV.

Del Broccolo joined The Big Bang Theory in season 5 as a writer, rising through the ranks to co-executive producer for the 12th and final season.

Alcide Bava landed its first series order for comedy Living Biblically, which aired for one season on CBS. Galecki starred as Leonard Hofstadter on all 12 seasons of CBS’ hit comedy The Big Bang Theory and can currently be seen reprising his Roseanne role on ABC’s The Conners.



The Squad is the latest eSports-themed comedy sold this development cycle. WBTV also is behind an untitled autobiographical eSports comedy from Rick Fox, Dan Kopelman and Kapital Entertainment, which has received a put pilot commitment at CBS.