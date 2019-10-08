‘Bad Blood’ Crime Drama From ‘The Village’ Trio In Works At NBC

EXCLUSIVE: Three key auspices behind NBC’s 2018-19 drama series The Village have reteamed for another drama, which has landed at NBC for development. Titled Bad Blood, the brothers crime drama hails from The Village creator/executive producer Mike Daniels, executive producer Jessica Rhoades and writer-supervising producer Wolfe Coleman. Universal TV, which was behind The Village and where Daniels is under an overall deal, is the studio

Written by Daniels and Coleman, in Bad Blood, when a murder investigation leads an upstanding detective deep into the life of a criminal brother he never knew he had, questions of fate and identity underscore a story that unravels on both sides of the law. While one brother struggles to go straight, the other increasingly finds himself with a foot in two worlds — cracking cases, harboring secrets, and treading the slippery moral slope of putting blood before blue.

Daniels executive produces via his 6107 Productions along with Coleman and Rhoades via her production shingle Pacesetter.

Daniels most recently created and executive produced ensemble drama The Village, which aired for one season on NBC. Under his Uni TV deal, Daniels is currently a consulting producer on NBC’s Bluff City Law and has previous;y worked on Shades of Blue, Taken and freshman drama The Brave.

Coleman worked with Daniels on The Village as a supervising producer and as a co-producer on Shades of Blue.

Rhoades most recently served as an executive producer on The Village. She executive produced Sharp Objects for HBO and served as executive producer on Showtime’s The Affair. Rhoades is currently executive producing Gillian Flynn’s Amazon Studios straight-to-series adaptation of British series Utopia, as well as season 2 of Dirty John, titled Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story, starring Amanda Peet and Christian Slater.