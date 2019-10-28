‘Homeland’s Navid Negahban, ‘Iron Man’ Actor Shaun Toub & Niv Sultan Cast In Israel-Iran Spy Thriller ‘Tehran’

Homeland‘s Navid Negahban and Iron Man actor Shaun Toub have been cast in the Israel-Iran espionage thriller Tehran (working title) from Moshe Zonder, writer of Netflix’s Fauda.

Negahban played Abu Nazir in the first season of Homeland and has gone on to star in movies such as Aladdin. Toub played Ho Yinsen in Iron Man, a central character in the superhero’s origin story.

They will play Mossad field commander Masoud Tabrizi and Iranian security officer Faraz Mehmet respectively in the eight-part series for Israeli broadcaster Kan. The show is made by Donna Productions and Shula Spiegel Productions in association with Paper Plane Productions, while Cineflix Rights is distributing.

Young Israeli actress Niv Sultan takes the lead role in Tehran, playing Tamar Rabinyan, a Mossad computer hacker-agent undertaking her very first mission in Iran’s capital, which is also the place of her birth.

Tasked with disabling an Iranian nuclear reactor, her mission has implications not just for the Middle East, but for the rest of the world. But when the Mossad mission fails, Tamar goes rogue in Tehran as she rediscovers her Iranian roots and becomes romantically entwined with a pro-democracy activist. She becomes increasingly conflicted as Iranian authorities try to locate her and her Mossad colleagues.

Tehran is created by Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn. The series is written by Moshe Zonder and Omri Shenhar. The Gordin Cell and Stockholm director Daniel Syrkin directs the series, which is executive produced by Dana Eden, Shula Spiegel and Alon Aranya, who is producing Showtime’s forthcoming Bryan Cranston-fronted drama Your Honor.

Syrkin said: “We are very excited to have the exceptionally talented, and fast-rising actress Niv Sultan take her first international lead series role in Tehran. And in Shaun and Navid, we have two stars who have thrilled and menaced audiences in multiple high-profile, long running global television hits and feature films. They head an international cast which will bring Moshe’s creative vision to life for viewers.”