World Series Finale Ratings Score Big With Nationals’ First MLB Title, ‘Survivor’ Stumbles

Major League Baseball dominated primetime for the Big 4 & the CW last night as Washington took down Houston in the Texas town

It has been a nearly 100 years since a major league baseball team from the nation’s capital won the World Series, but last night the Washington Nationals did their town proud.

Taking down the Houston Astros 6-2 in Game 7 of the 2019 MLB championship, the Nationals became America’s team so to speak with their comeback from a season that looked destined to relegate the hardworking Max Scherzer, Juan Soto, Stephen Strasburg and crew to the sidelines.

While the overall series itself will likely end up around the 14 million average that the 2014 San Francisco Giants’ clinching playoff snagged, last night’s Game 7 was a winner all round for Nationals, MLB and FOX.

Scoring a homerun of 21.19 million viewers and a strong 5.6/24 among adults 18-49, this first Game 7 since the Astros took the title in 2017 is up double digits over last year’s winning game in the fast affiliates.

It helps not having to face either Andrew Lincoln’s last appearance on The Walking Dead nor Sunday Night Football like the October 28, 2018 Game 5 between the victorious Boston Red Sox and the L.A. Dodgers. With that competition out of the equation for a Wednesday night game, last night’s Game 7 of the 2019 World Series was up 45% in viewership and 44% in the key demo in the unadjusted early numbers of last year’s clincher.

Looking at Game 6 of this year, Game 7 continued the spike that the series experienced in its last race to the end with a 47% rise in the 18-49s and 38% in total audience in the fast affiliates.

A clear pre-Halloween primetime win for FOX, those numbers are almost certain to rise in the final ratings. While likely not to surpass the 28.24 million who tuned in to watch Houston get the title two years ago, the last game of the 2019 World Series has already left the final game of the 2018 MLB championship and its 17.6 million viewers on the Rupert Murdoch-owned net in the dust.

We’ll update with more World Series ratings as we get them. As for the rest of last night on the Big 4 and the CW …well, the World Series grand finale may have been a surging sports spectacular ratings-wise, but things were quiet elsewhere.

Over at NBC, the Chicago-verse stayed fairly consistent with last week with Chicago Med (1.2, 7.76M) and Chicago P.D. (1.1, 6.33M) holding steady. Chicago Fire (1.1, 7.31M) slipped but only by one-tenth.

Survivor (1.1, 6.27M) took a two-tenths stumble at CBS as did S.W.A.T. (0.5, 3.39M). Meanwhile, SEAL Team (0.7, 4.42M) stayed afloat with last week.

ABC saw the return of the freshman series Stumptown (0.5, 2.67M) which ticked down a tenth while Modern Family (1.0, 3.92M) came back steady with a new episode. Single Parents (0.7, 2.71M) stepped up one-tenth and The Goldbergs (0.9, 4.05M) and Schooled (0.7, 3.16M) matched ratings and nearly replicated viewership from last week.

Over at The CW Archie and the gang saw a slight dip for Riverdale (0.2, 780K) and the new sleuthing teen series Nancy Drew (0.1, 690K) was down – as you can see in our ratings chart below.

See ya at the ball game next year!