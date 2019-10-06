National Geographic Journalist Shot In Mexico While Interviewing Drug Dealer

A reporter with National Geographic was shot in the leg when an interview in Juárez, Mexico turned violent.

The shooting occurred Friday night while the unidentified male journalist was interviewing a suspected drug dealer, the Chihuahua state attorney general’s office said in a statement on its website.

The reporter and three other journalists were recording the interview around 7:30 p.m., when a rival group ambushed and fatally shot the person being interviewed, authorities said. A second person died after being rushed to the hospital. The shooting happened at a house known for drug sales, according to local prosecutors.

The injured journalist was taken to the hospital with a bullet wound to the leg, and has since been released from the hospital, according to the El Paso Times. The rest of the reporting team is now under the protection of the attorney general’s office.

Authorities described the injured journalist as a “foreigner,” although it was unclear if the person is from the United States.

Before venturing out on their story, the reporting team visited local prosecutors and were given information for their story. However, they did not say they planned to visit a location known for drug sales, authorities said.

The northern border state of Chihuahua is among Mexico’s most dangerous regions. A travel advisory on the U.S. State Department website says “violent crime and gang activity are widespread” in the region.

National Geographic did not immediately respond to Deadline’s request for comment.