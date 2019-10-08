National Academy Of Television Arts & Sciences Unveils Logo Rebrand

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the longtime organizer of the Daytime Emmy Awards, the News & Documentary Emmys, Sports Emmys and International Emmys, has taken the wraps off a new logo and branding campaign.

“The Emmy Awards are stronger than ever, with new distribution platforms driving record-breaking entry levels in each of our competitions,” NATAS president and CEO Adam Sharp said Tuesday. “The new NATAS branding captures the long history of the iconic Emmy Award, now right at home in the digital age. It is a polished yet approachable design that evokes key themes of excellence, community, and transformation.”

The “new official branding and identity package” across NATAS’ 19 regional chapters nationwide was created by Los Angeles-based brand agency XK9, with Frontify now coming aboard as the official brand management platform. NATAS also tapped MOO as its preferred provider of print materials, including business cards and letterheads.

The new logo (see it in motion above) keeps the silhouette of the iconic Emmy Award statue front and center, with NATAS saying Tuesday that “the new design adopts a simpler, more contemporary approach to reflecting the 64-year-old professional organization’s core mission of recognizing excellence in the television industry.”

Elements of the new design were previewed backstage at last month’s 40th annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards and will be introduced fully in the coming months, offering better flexibility and variations to accommodate multiple platforms, screen sizes and products.

“Few marks of distinction are as globally recognized as the Emmy Award,” Sharp said. “Protecting this prestigious mark is critical as we aim to achieve a broad yet consistent distribution across our academy, our chapters, and our external partners.”

The new look comes amid changes under the leadership of Sharp, who took over officially in December 2018. The revamps include eligibility rules and executive changes changes for the Daytime Emmys after a self-imposed internal probe last summer, when the four network daytime dramas in a rare show of unity threatened to boycott the show unless structural changes were made.

NATAS also recently further refined its rules for the News & Doc Emmys to reduced chances for ties, which had been more common before guidelines began to be shored up in 2015.