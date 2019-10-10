‘Nancy Drew’ Off To Respectable Ratings Start, ‘Masked Singer’ & Chicago One Continue To Rule On Wednesday

Pairing Riverdale and Nancy Drew into a mystery lineup proved a good move for the CW, at least on premiere night.

The Archie comics adaptation opened its fourth season with 1.18 million viewers and 0.4 adults 18-49 rating in Live+Same Day. That was off a tenth in the demo and a fraction in viewers from the Season 3 opener but up double digits from the Season 2 finale and a smidgen above its Season 3 18-49 and viewership averages.

Coming off of that, the series premiere of Nancy Drew (1.174 million, 0.3) held onto virtually 100% of its Riverdale lead-in in total viewers to log the CW’s largest L+SD audience in the hour in nearly two years (since 11/22/17) and best retention of any post-Riverdale premiere. Last fall, All American debuted in the slot to 670,000 viewers and a 0.2 in the demo with a stronger Riverdale lead-in (1.5 million, 0.5).

Fox’s Masked Singer (2.0, 6.9 million) held steady and once again dominated Wednesday in 18-49, leading Fox to a nightly victory in the demo. It has been the only entertainment broadcast program to crack the 2 18-49 L+SD rating so far this fall. In Week 2, Almost Family (0.8, 2.6 million) shed a few viewers from its soft debut for lead-in retention that remains in the 30% range. In 18-49, the unorthodox family drama is currently even with its premiere fast national, up a tenth from the final.

ABC’s fellow new drama Stumptown (0.6, 3.4 million), one of the biggest delayed viewing gainers of Premiere Week, continues to shed Live+same viewers in its third week and posted its first week-to-week L+SD demo dip. The Goldbergs (1.0, 4.5 million) and Single Parents (0.7, 2.7 million) were steady, Schooled (0.7, 3.4 million) dipped a tenth while Modern Family (0.9, 4 million) slipped a bit to series L+SD lows.

NBC’s Chicago One lineup continues to tighten its grip on the night in total viewers and to hold steady in 18-49. Chicagos Med (1.1, 7.4 million) was even in the demo with its final last week, up a tenth from the fast national. Chicago Fire (1.2, 7.2 million) ticked up a tenth in the demo. Both dramas lost just a few eyeballs while Chicago P.D. (1.0, 6.4 million) added a few viewers while holding steady in the demo. NBC won the night in viewers by a wide margin with Med and Fire again as the 1-2 programs.