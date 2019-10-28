‘Nancy Drew’: Miles Gaston Villanueva To Recur On CW Series

EXCLUSIVE: Miles Gaston Villanueva (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders), is set for a key recurring role opposite Kennedy McMann and Riley Smith on the CW’s Nancy Drew, from CBS TV Studios and Fake Empire.

Written by Noga Landau, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and directed by Larry Teng, Nancy Drew centers on 18-year-old Nancy Drew (McMann) and is set in the summer after her high school graduation. She thought she’d be leaving her hometown for college, but when a socialite is murdered, Nancy finds herself a prime suspect in the crime, along with a group of other teens present at the scene.

Villanueva will play Owen. Carefree and charming, Owen is a young real estate mogul, a business rival of Ryan Hudson (Smith), and a member of a wealthy and respected local family himself. Sparks fly when Owen meets Nancy (McMann)– but she soon learns he may not have an alibi for the night Tiffany Hudson was killed.

Villanueva starred as Lyle Menendez in the NBC mini-series, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders. He recently wrapped a major recur on Fox’s The Resident. Villanueva is repped by Scott Zimmerman Management and SDB Partners.