‘My Name Is Earl’ Alum Jason Lee Signs With ICM Partners & Imagine Artist Management

EXCLUSIVE: My Name Is Earl alum Jason Lee has signed with ICM Partners and Imagine Artist Management for representation in all areas.

Lee is best known in television for his starring role in the Emmy-winning series My Name Is Earl, for which he received two Golden Globe nominations for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy series. His other television credits include TNT’s Memphis Beat, produced by George Clooney and Grant Heslov, as well as recurring roles in Greg Garcia’s Raising Hope and the NBC/Broadway Video series Up All Night, opposite Christina Applegate and Maya Rudolph.

He can currently be seen in a cameo in Kevin Smith’s Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Other Kevin Smith collaborations include Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma and Jersey Girl. Lee starred in Vanilla Sky and the Oscar-winning Almost Famous for director Cameron Crowe. He also has worked with directors Barry Sonnenfeld (Big Trouble), Lawrence Kasdan (Mumford), Rebecca Miller (The Ballad of Jack and Rose), and Tony Scott (Enemy of the State). Animation credits include the voice of Dave in Alvin and the Chipmunks franchise, which has grossed over $1 billion for Fox, and Syndrome in Pixar’s The Incredibles.

Lee’s longtime attorney is Ken Richman at Hansen Jacobson.