Musicians To Rally Monday On Both Coasts Ahead Of Film & TV Contract Talks; House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler To Speak In NYC

Barring any late-breaking impeachment developments, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler will join musicians at a rally for a fair film and TV contract outside NBCUniversal’s headquarters in New York City on Monday. A similar rally will be held the same day at the offices of management’s AMPTP in Sherman Oaks.

The American Federation of Musicians and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which will resume negotiations for a new agreement on Monday, haven’t met at the bargaining table since March.

Nadler

The main issue is residuals from films and TV shows made for streaming services. Unlike actors, writers and directors, musicians don’t get them, though they do receive residual payments for secondary-market re-uses of theatrical and TV films.

“Musicians working on late-night, award, and other live television shows, as well as the musicians who score for television and films, are fighting to be paid industry-standard wages and residuals for ‘new media’ production,” the 80.000-member union said in a statement. “Major entertainment companies including CBSViacom, Disney/ABC, MGM, NBCUniversal, Sony and Warner Media pay actors, writers and directors for streaming work, but refuse to pay musicians industry standard wages and residuals for streaming. This represents a 75% pay cut for musicians.”

According to the union, its nationwide #BandTogether movement has gained the support of producers Quincy Jones and J.J. Abrams; writer-director Damien Chazelle; and music composers Randy Newman, Lalo Schifrin, Pinar Toprak, Justin Hurwitz, John Williams and Jeff Beal. California Congressmen Ted Lieu and Adam Schiff, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, also have come out in support of the musicians’ campaign, as have leaders from SAG-AFTRA and the WGA West.

