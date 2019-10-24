MUBI, Curzon Strike UK Streaming Partnership For ‘The Souvenir’, ‘Portrait Of A Lady On Fire’

EXCLUSIVE: Curated streaming service MUBI and UK exhibitor and distributor Curzon, which also has a VOD offering, have entered a partnership that will see the companies divide up streaming rights on an initial two titles.

The first film to be covered is Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir, which Curzon released day-and-date on August 30 in UK cinemas and on its premium video-on-demand service Curzon Home Cinema.

In a deal that we understand was only struck this week, MUBI will launch the film on its service tomorrow (October 25), making it available to its subscribers in the UK. The film will also remain on Curzon Home Cinema, where it can be rented, and will continue to play in some cinemas.

The initial deal also covers Céline Sciamma’s Portrait Of A Lady On Fire, the French period drama that picked up the best screenplay and Queer Palme prizes at Cannes this year. Curzon will release the film day-and-date on February 28, and it will launch on MUBI eights weeks later in April.

Related Story France Oscar Shortlist Includes Cannes Pics But No Polanski; Sky Boards Felicity Jones-Voiced 'Dragon Rider' -- Global Briefs

MUBI has both films as SVOD exclusives in the UK and Ireland for 18 months from the availability date. During that period, MUBI will also have the exclusive rights for TVOD and EST on Apple TV/iTunes.

The partnership extends a relationship between the two companies that has built in recent years. Some 50 Curzon distribution titles have been available on MUBI this year, including library films We Need To Talk About Kevin and Force Majeure.

MUBI, founded in 2007 by Efe Cakarel, is a curated streaming service with a patented model – the platform has a rotating program of 30 films, with one film added and one taken away each day. Last year, the company launched MUBI GO, a UK theatrical ticket offer that allows its subscribers to redeem one free cinema entry per week to a selected film. The Souvenir was a MUBI GO title when it was released in August.

“By working together Curzon and MUBI are able to take a more innovative approach to the distribution model. Releasing The Souvenir and Portrait Of A Lady On Fire in cinemas and on Curzon Home Cinema means we are able to deliver to MUBI within a timeframe that works for our customers and their subscribers,” a Curzon spokesperson told us.

“The Souvenir is the shortest window we’ve ever had and is a great example of how we are working with partners like Curzon to evolve traditional distribution models so that we are able to share great films like this with MUBI subscribers, and so soon after theatrical release,” said MUBI’s VP of Marketing Jon Barrenechea.