MTV Studios Signs Exec Producers Lashan Browning, Adam Gonzalez & Tiffany Lea Williams To Overall Deals

MTV Studios has signed executive producers Lashan Browning (Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Cartel Crew), Adam Gonzalez (Teyana and Iman, America’s Next Top Model) and Tiffany Lea Williams (Are You the One?, Teen Mom franchise) to overall deals, in a move by the studio to bring highly-skilled creative entrepreneurs in house.

The three seasoned executive producers are part of an initiative to incubate and invest in independent production ventures, enabling them to grow their brands while building long-term dynamic content partnerships with MTV Studios, the studio says.

“Lashan, Adam, and Tiffany are three proven hit-makers who know inside and out what our audience wants,” said Nina L. Diaz, President of Entertainment for Viacom’s Music Group (MTV, VH1, CMT, and Logo). “Collectively, they share a talent for finding authentic voices and sparking cultural moments that resonate. We are excited to help bring their creative vision to life and see what their storytelling powers yield.”

Under the pact, Browning expands her existing role at VH1, which included serving as a showrunner for cable’s #1 hit Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and fan-favorite Cartel Crew, by developing and overseeing new content for MTV Studios. She began her career working for Spike Lee and went on to become an integral part of the start-up team for Oxygen. She is the principal of Nola Entertainment, where she conceived and sold several original series.

Gonzalez builds on his relationship with VH1 and MTV, where he has served as showrunner for such hits as Teyana and Iman and America’s Next Top Model. Earlier in his career, he served as a producer on Bravo’s Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List. As an executive producer, Gonzalez worked on VH1’s groundbreaking Mob Wives with Diaz, and has developed and produced original shows for various networks.

Williams, who launched her career at MTV as a production assistant, will generate and develop content together with her company, Ideax LLC. After moving into Executive Producing at BET, she returned to Diaz’s team, rising up the ranks to Senior Vice President Series Development, Unscripted. Williams was behind the seminal hit Are You the One?, oversaw the expansion of the Teen Mom franchise, and worked on The Challenge.