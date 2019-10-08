MSNBC, Washington Post To Host November Democratic Debate

MSNBC and The Washington Post will host the fifth Democratic presidential debate, to be held on Nov. 20 in Georgia.

This will be MSNBC’s second telecast of a debate this cycle, having hosted the first in June along with NBC News and Telemundo. The debate also will air on the Radio One Network and stream on the Post’s website.

The debate will have stricter qualification requirements than the next event and could mean fewer candidates on stage. Twelve candidates will participate in this month’s debate, to be held on Oct. 15 and hosted by CNN.

A specific format and location will be announced later.

The most recent Democratic debate last month drew an average of 14 million viewers across ABC and Univision, landing it in the top ten of all shows for the week, according to Nielsen.

To qualify, candidates have to reach at least 3% in four qualifying state or national polls, or 5% in two qualifying state polls. They also have to have at least 165,000 unique donors. The threshold for this month’s debate is to receive at least 2% in four qualifying polls and at least 130,000 donors.

According to NBC, Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang have qualified for the November debate. Julian Castro, Amy Klobuchar and Beto O’Rourke have met the donor threshold but not the polling requirement.

The first debate was split over two nights on June 26 and 27.