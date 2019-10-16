‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Musical Sets Date For Broadway, Announces Cast

Mrs. Doubtfire has a sure date with Broadway and, as rumored, she’ll be arriving with Beetlejuice‘s Rob McClure in the title role, producers announced this morning.

The musical, directed by Jerry Zaks and based on the 1993 Robin Williams hit movie, will begin previews March 9, 2020, at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, with an opening night set for Sunday, April 5. (Though its venue will be the Roundabout Theatre Company’s Sondheim, Mrs. Doubtfire is not a Roundabout production).

The previously announced staging, produced by Kevin McCollum – a multiple Tony winner with credits including Avenue Q, Rent and In The Heights) – features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, with music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick.

Jenn Gambatese Courtesy Production

Along with McClure in the role made famous by Williams, Mrs. Doubtfire will star Jenn Gambatese (School of Rock) as Miranda Hillard (Sally Field in the movie); Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard; Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard; Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard; Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard; J. Harrison Ghee as Andre; Mark Evans (The Play That Goes Wrong) as Stuart Dunmeyer (the Pierce Brosnan role), Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner; and Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly.

With actors McClure, Bartlett and Oscar officially on board, Mrs. Doubtfire has shaped up to be a reunion for much of the team behind 2015’s popular, Tony-nominated Something Rotten! Produced by McCollum, that show featured the same musical team and had a pre-Broadway run at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre. (Doubtfire runs from Nov. 26-Dec. 29 there.)

Said McCollum in a statement, “It’s great to be back with Karey, Wayne and John – and working with Jerry has been a dream of mine. They do comedy and family like no one else – and bringing this beloved story to life as a hilarious and touching musical comedy is an irresistible opportunity.”

Further casting will be announced at a later date.

Zaks is a four-time Tony winner (eight-time nominee) most recently on Broadway with the Bette Midler hit Hello, Dolly! as well as A Bronx Tale: The Musical.

The creative team also includes includes choreography by Lorin Latarro; scenic design by David Korins; costumes by Catherine Zuber; music supervision by Ethan Popp; lighting design by Philip Rosenberg; sound by Brian Ronan; and hair & wig design by David Brian Brown.

Presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical and based on the Twentieth Century Fox Motion Picture, Mrs. Doubtfire will follow the film’s plot. As described by the production: “When out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard loses custody of his kids in a divorce, he disguises himself as Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As he gets lost in his new persona and grows closer to his kids, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.”

The movie, directed by Chris Columbus, was written for the screen by Randi Mayem Singer and Leslie Dixon, based on Anne Fine’s novel Alias Madame Doubtfire.