‘Mrs. America’: Olivia Scriven To Recur In FX Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: DeGrassi alumna Olivia Scriven is set for a recurring role opposite Cate Blanchett and Elizabeth Banks in Mrs. America, FX’s nine-episode limited series from Emmy-winning writer Davhi Waller, Oscar-nominated producer Stacey Sher and FX Productions.



Mrs. America tells the true story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly (Blanchett). Through the eyes of the women of that era — both Schlafly and second-wave feminists Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan, Shirley Chisholm, Bella Abzug and Jill Ruckelshaus (Banks) — the series explores how one of the toughest battlegrounds in the culture wars of the ’70s helped give rise to the Moral Majority and forever shifted our political landscape.

Scriven plays Liza Schlafly, the daughter of Phyllis Schlafly (Blanchett).

Blanchett executive produces Mrs. America with Sher; Waller, who also serves as showrunner; Coco Francini; Anna Boden; and Ryan Fleck. Micah Schraft and James Skotchdopole serve as co-executive producers. Filming is scheduled to begin this year, with Boden and Fleck (Captain Marvel) directing the first two episodes.

Scriven is perhaps best known for her role as Maya on the Canadian teen TV series, DeGrassi: The Next Generation and DeGrassi: Next Class. Her recent credits include starring roles in indies Blood Quantum and Black Conflux, both of which screened at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. She is repped by Inphenate and Norbert Abrams of Noble Caplan Abrams in Canada.