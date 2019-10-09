‘Mr. Robot’ Season 4 Premiere Down After Two-Year Absence

After two years of being without our favorite hacker Elliot, Mr. Robot returned for its fourth and final season on October 6 to a very, very lukewarm reception — almost cold.

Deadline has learned that the USA drama created by Sam Esmail received a 0.13 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic for its season four premiere, slipping significantly from the season three opener which received a .22 rating. The debut also netted approximately 440,000 viewers which is another dip from season three which had nearly 680,000 viewers.

Sunday night’s episode is the start of a 13-episode season and if the ratings of the debut are any indication, audiences are ready to say goodbye — or the two-year absence was too long of a hiatus for them to notice that it came back. Also, the move from Wednesday to Sunday possibly worked against the drama as it went up against Sunday Night Football and The Walking Dead.

Nonetheless, Mr. Robot came in hot when it premiered in 2015. It became a pop culture phenomenon, gaining critical acclaime and becoming one of USA’s stronger performers in the younger demos. Season one of Mr. Robot earned two Golden Globes, for best drama series and co-star Christian Slater, and an Emmy for star Rami Malek.