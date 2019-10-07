MPA Hires President Asia-Pacific Region; WestEnd Reveals Deals On Hollywood Gender Gap Doc — Global Briefs

Belinda Lui has been named President and Managing Director of the Motion Picture Association, Asia-Pacific region. Based in Hong Kong, she will lead the association’s regional team to promote and protect the commercial and creative interests of the local screen communities. Lui joins the organization on January 13, 2020 and will report to Gail MacKinnon, Senior Executive Vice President, Global Policy and Government Affairs. She replaces Mike Ellis, who is leaving at the end of the year after more than twenty years with the organization. Lui joins from AT&T WarnerMedia, where she was Head of International Relations and Public Policy for Asia-Pacific. As one of WarnerMedia’s most senior executive in the region, she represented the company at APEC and ASEAN bilaterals and other events. Prior to her tenure with WarnerMedia, she served as in-house legal counsel at Microsoft Hong Kong.

WestEnd Film has inked deals on Hollywood gender inequality doc This Changes Everything, directed by Tom Donahue (Thank You For Your Service). Deals have closed with Sky Cinema (UK & Ireland), Nine Network (Australia), Alba Films (France), Lilium Distribution (Italy), Nos Lusomundo Audiovisuais (Portugal), Mano Entertainment (South Korea), Benchmark Films (Taiwan), Globosat/Telecine (Brazil) and Encore Inflight (Airlines). Alba will release theatrically in France early January and Sky Cinema will broadcast the film in March. Fathom Events and Good Dead Entertainment released the film in the U.S. earlier this year and the cable premiere will be on Starz on December 16. Talking heads include Meryl Streep, Sandra Oh, Shonda Rhimes, Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman, Cate Blanchett, Jessica Chastain, Chloë Grace Moretz, Taraji P. Henson, Yara Shahidi and executive producer Geena Davis (pictured).