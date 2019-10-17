Movie Ticket Prices Fall 4% In Q3 Vs. Q2, Admissions Clock 316M, 18-44 Demo Shows Up The Most At Cinema

The National Association of Theatre Owners reported today that the average ticket price for the third quarter of July-September was $8.93 which is -4% from Q2’s average of $9.26, but +1.1% from Q3 a year ago which was $8.83.

Year to date the average ticket price is $9.08 roughly even percent-wise with the $9.11 final average from last year. NATO calculates the average ticket price from tickets sold in big cities, small towns, children, senior citizens, matinees, full adult admissions, 3D and large format. The average varies with the mix of films in the marketplace.

Disney

Films such as The Lion King, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, Hobbs & Shaw, Spider-Man: Far From Home, It Chapter Two, Downton Abbey and Hustlers all together drove Q3 domestic box office to $2.8 billion, +3.5% from the same period a year ago which totaled $2.7B. Admissions in the third quarter totaled 316M, +2% from Q3 2018 a year ago, but -9% from Q2 2019’s (April-June) 348M. That stands to reason as Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame brought a record amount of business in Q2, the pic finaling stateside at $858.3M, the second highest grossing movie at the domestic box office ever behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936.6M).

Per Comscore, a majority of those heading to the movies in Q3 were the 18-34 demo which repped 52% of all crowds, while the 18-44 set turned up at 67%. The 18-24 age bracket was the biggest age demo for Lion King (24%), Once Upon a Time…(29.5%), Far From Home (28.7%), It Chapter Two (35.9%) and Hobbs & Shaw (30.3%).

Overall summer box office as previously reported for the last weekend of April through Labor Day was $4.8 billion, +1% over a year ago. Admissions for an Endgame-driven summer clicked to 534.8M, +1% from summer 2018’s 530M when Avengers: Infinity War was booked at theaters.