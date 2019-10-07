Daniel Robbins To Direct Horror Pic ‘Most Evil’ For Orion Pictures

Click to Skip Ad
By Geoff Boucher, Patrick Hipes

EXCLUSIVE: Orion Pictures has signed on Daniel Robbins to direct Most Evil, a new horror film from a screenplay by brothers Benjamin and Paul China. The latest news comes after the revamped label recently released genre pics The Prodigy in February and a new Child’s Play in June.

The new project reunites Orion with producers Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger, who via their Automatik also are producing the upcoming Gretel & Hansel, directed by Osgood Perkins, starring Sophia Lillis and due in theaters January 31.

The plot of Most Evil film follows a group of twentysomethings who take a business tycoon’s daughter hostage in a failed robbery attempt and realize they’re in over their heads when the girl turns out to not be as innocent as she appears.

Automatik’s Rian Cahill will executive produce the pic. Orion’s Dan Kagan will oversee for the studio.

It will be Robbins’ fourth feature film, after most recently helming Pledge, a horror thriller about a college fraternity pledge drive that goes way wrong. It played at the 2018 Fantasia Film Festival and won Robbins the best director award that year at Screamfest.

He is repped by CAA and Grandview.

