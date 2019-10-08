Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Beverly D’Angelo & More Move Into Amblin Partners’ ‘The Good House’

EXCLUSIVE: Amblin Partners’ Sigourney Weaver-Kevin Kline feature reteam The Good House has added six castmembers including Deadpool franchise’s Morena Baccarin and Rob Delaney, as well as Vacation‘s Beverly D’Angelo, David Rasche, Rebecca Henderson and Molly Brown.

The pic, already shooting in Canada, is directed by Maya Forbes and Wally Wolodarsky, based on a script they co-wrote adapted from the Ann Leary novel. The Good House follows Hildy Good (Weaver), a wry New England realtor and descendant of the Salem witches who loves her wine and loves her secrets. Her compartmentalized life starts to unravel as she rekindles an old romance and becomes dangerously entwined in one person’s reckless behavior.

Baccarin will play Rebecca McAllister, a beautiful, luminous woman in an unhappy marriage. She’s distractible, emotional, with an air of danger around her. Baccarin just wrapped back to back films Waldo opposite Charlie Hunnam and Greenland opposite Gerard Butler. She’s starred in such TV series as V, Gotham and Homeland, the latter on which she received a best supporting actress Emmy nomination. Baccarin is repped by UTA and Seven Summits Pictures & Management.

Delaney plays Peter Newbold, a handsome and astute psychiatrist in his 40s who grew up in Wendover but now feels trapped there and his restlessness leads him to stray from his marriage. Delaney is repped by UTA, Avalon Management and Goodman Schenkman. The stand-up comedian is the co-creator and co-star of the Channel 4/Amazon Prime comedy Catastrophe. In 2016, he was nominated for a Primetime Emmy alongside his co-creator Sharon Horgan in the Outstanding Writing for Comedy Series category. He’s also starred in such movies as The Hustle, Hobbs & Shaw, upcoming Bombshell, Tom & Jerry and Last Christmas.

D’Angelo will portray the loud, gregarious best friend to Weaver’s character. D’Angelo, renowned for the Vacation franchise, can be seen recurring on the Netflix series, Insatiable. She also starred in USA’s series Shooter and HBO’s Entourage. She is repped by Innovative Artists and Link Entertainment.

Rasche will play Scott, a posh, good-natured antiques dealer. He left Hildy after coming out as gay but they share an affectionate bond, and he’s the loving father to their two daughters. Rasche starred in In the Loop, Burn After Reading, Men in Black 3, Kill Your Darlings and Tribeca- and Deauville Film Festival-winning film Swallow. He is repped by Innovative Artists, Liebman Entertainment, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Henderson portrays Tess Good, Hildy’s eldest daughter and mother of Hildy’s grandson. Her credits include Mistress America and HBO’s Westworld and Netflix’s Russian Doll. She is represented by Framework Entertainment.

Brown will play Emily Good, Hildy’s youngest daughter, who lives in New York and is trying to make a living as an artist. She is represented by Nicolosi & Co. Credits include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and High Maintenance.