‘Monster Problems’: Paramount Moves Dylan O’Brien Pic To Pre-Summer Slot

Paramount Pictures is dealing with its Monster Problems, moving the release of the coming-of-age tale starring Dylan O’Brien back by six weeks.

The pic about a young man living in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by monsters had been set for March 6 but now will unspool April 17. We hear the move was made because the mid-April date is a good fit ahead of the summer blitz.

The only other wide release on the new date is Universal’s toon sequel Trolls World Tour. Monster Problems had been set to battle on that early-March weekend against Disney/Pixar’s Onward, A24’s period drama First Cow and Warner Bros’ basketball drama The Way Back starring Ben Affleck.

Directed by Michael Matthews from a script by Brian Duffield and Craig Johnson, Monster Problems sees a monster break into a colony’s bunker and kill one of its members. Joel Dawson (Dylan O’Brien) sets out to reunite with his high school love (Jessica Henwick) and braves dangerous mutated animals, unexpected friendships and foes along the way. Michael Rooker, Dan Ewing and Arianna Greenblatt also star.

Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen produce through their 21 Laps banner along with Paramount. John Starke is the EP. The pic is one of two upcoming wide theatrical releases co-financed by Paramount and Entertainment One, the other being kids adaptation Clifford the Big Red Dog.