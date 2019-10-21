Monica Lewinsky & ‘Catfish’s Max Joseph To Front & Exec Produce HBO Max Documentary ’15 Minutes Of Shame’

Monica Lewinsky and Max Joseph, co-host of MTV’s Catfish, have teamed up for an HBO Max documentary.

The pair will star in and exec produce 15 Minutes of Shame, taking a look at public shaming in modern day culture.

Using follow-doc storytelling, social experiments, and the examination of social behavior, the documentary will feature individuals from around the globe who have been publicly shamed and will explore the bullies, the bystanders, the media, psychologists, politicians and experts in between.

Lewinsky knows the topic well, having been vilified for her affair with President Bill Clinton. In 2015, she gave a TED Talk titled The Price of Shame, which has been watched over 16M times and has also led anti-bullying campaigns including Defy the Name and In Real Life. Meanwhile, Joseph, who directed and co-wrote the feature film We Are Your Friends, worked on MTV’s Catfish for seven seasons.

The documentary is produced by A+E Networks-affiliated production company Six West, producer of Gretchen Carlson: Breaking the Silence for Lifetime, and exec produced by Steve Ascher and Kristy Sabat as well as Lewinsky and Joseph.

“Monica Lewinsky is an anti-bullying activist with unparalleled authority, making her the perfect partner for this project,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “And Max’s strong advocacy for social justice and distinctive storytelling make him particularly well-suited to explore this complex modern phenomenon.”