Writer-Producer Monica Beletsky Inks Overall Deal With Apple

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Apple has signed Monica Beletsky (Fargo, The Leftovers, Parenthood) to a multi-year overall deal. Under the pact, which marks Beletsky’s first overall agreement, she will develop, write and produce television series exclusively for Apple TV+.

The deal reunites Beletsky with Jason Katims and Kerry Ehrin who also are under an overall deals at Apple. Beltsky rose through the ranks of Katims’ camp, working on Friday Night Lights and Parenthood for a combination of six seasons along Katims and his close associates, including Ehrin.

Beletsky since has developed TV projects at HBO Films, FX with Noah Hawley’s 26 Keys producing, and Amazon. Beletsky shared Emmy, PGA and WGA nominations for her work on FX’s Fargo. She also shared a WGA nomination for Parenthood.

Baletsky also served as a supervising producing on HBO’s The Leftovers, and most recently consulting producer on TNT’s limited series I Am the Night. Currently, she has two feature films in development with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, including one with Kerry Washington’s Simpson St.

Beletsky has mentored writers in The Black List/Women in Film Episodic Lab for the past three years. She is repped by attorney Tara S. Kole of Gang, Tyre.