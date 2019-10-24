‘Modern Love’ Anthology Series Renewed For Season 2, EP John Carney Inks Overall Deal With Amazon Studios

Amazon Prime Video has ordered a second season of half-hour romantic anthology series Modern Love. The news comes a week after what Amazon describes as “successful debut” for the series, inspired by the popular The New York Times column of the same name. (Like all streamer, Amazon does not disclose viewership data.)

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Additionally, Amazon Studios has signed an overall deal with John Carney, Modern Love‘s developer, writer, director and executive producer.

Marion Curtis/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

Modern Love, which premiered Oct. 18 to largely positive reviews, explores love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms, as each standalone episode brings some of the NYT column’s best known stories to life with an A-list cast. Season two of Modern Love will premiere on Prime Video in 2020 in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

“Since its debut just last week, the reaction to Modern Love from viewers has been incredible. It’s a show with so much emotion and warmth – every episode touches the heart in a different way,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We’re so excited we’ll be able to bring our global Prime Video customers more of the beautiful stories of romance, friendship, and family from Modern Love.”

Carney, Todd Hoffman, Trish Hofmann, and Anthony Bregman are executive producers of Season Two. Sam Dolnick and Choire Sicha of The New York Times also serve as executive producers and Daniel Jones, editor of the NYT’s Modern Love column, serves as consulting producer. Modern Love is produced by Amazon Studios, Storied Media Group, Likely Story, and The New York Times.

“Being given a green light to proceed with Modern Love is a great opportunity for us to continue to tell stories of love, while opening up the series into new cities and worlds. The possibilities are truly endless,” said Carney. “Subsequent seasons can really branch out and dig deep into what it means to love in this complicated world.”

The list of Season 1 guest stars included Jane Alexander, Sofia Boutella, Gary Carr, Olivia Cooke, Brandon Victor Dixon, Tina Fey, John Gallagher, Jr., Andy Garcia, Julia Garner, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Anne Hathaway, Catherine Keener, Caitlin McGee, Cristin Milioti, Dev Patel, Laurentiu Possa, James Saito , Andrew Scott, John Slattery and Shea Whigham.

“I couldn’t be prouder of this show, and the global outpouring of emotion has frankly blown me away,” Jones said. “John Carney managed to honor the complexity of the original column while making a series that’s beautiful, upbeat and hopeful. I can’t wait to get to work on Season 2.”