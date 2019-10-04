UK’s Modern Films Inks Amazon Prime Streaming Deal On Female-Led Slate Including ‘The Perfect Candidate’

EXCLUSIVE: UK-based production and distribution outfit Modern Films has struck a slate deal with Amazon Prime Video for the latter to stream ten of its female-led features.

The films include Haifaa Al Mansour’s 2019 Venice Competition title The Perfect Candidate, which was recently submitted by Saudi Arabia to the 2020 International Oscar race, Sacha Polak’s gritty British drama Dirty God, which was a festival hit this year, and Kim Longinotto’s Sundance documentary Shooting The Mafia.

Amazon has licensed UK and Ireland steaming rights from Modern on the slate and will launch each title following its theatrical release in the territory. Some of the films included from the Modern Films library which have already been in UK cinemas are available on the platform this week.

The license on each title ranges from 12-24 months, with the deal set to run its course by October 1, 2021.

Also included are: Alice Rohrwacher’s Cannes prize-winner Happy As Lazzaro; Emily Atef’s multiple German Film Award-winner 3 Days In Quiberon; Crystal Moselle’s Sundance hit Skate Kitchen; Pamela B. Green’s documentary Be Natural: The Untold Story Of Alice Guy-Blache; Sara Driver’s Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat; Nancy Biurski’s The Rape Of Recy Taylor; and Laura Buffoni and Giacomo Durzi’s Ferrante Fever.

“The launch of these films on Amazon Prime Video represents an affirmation of the work Modern Films is doing in the space around women in front of and behind the camera, dealing with pressing social issues through the power of cinema and the lens of storytelling,” said Modern Films founder Eve Gabereau on the deal.