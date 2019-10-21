MMA Action Pic ‘Cagefighter’ Sets November 1 Start Date; Cast Includes Jay “Christian” Reso, Chuck Liddell, Luke Rockhold

EXCLUSIVE: MMA action feature Cagefighter has pulled together new cast with production due to start on November 1 in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Pic follows MMA knock-out specialist Reiss Gibson, now to be played by UK MMA fighter Alex Montagnani. With five title defences under his belt, Gibson is on the verge of becoming a legend of the cage. However, when his promoter, Max Black (Gina Gershon), sets up a cross-promotional bout against international Pro Wrestling showman, Randy Stone (former WWE Champion Jon Moxley), Gibson faces the fight of his life and challenges on multiple fronts.

Cast also includes WWE multi-time champion Jay “Christian” Reso (pictured) and former UFC champions Chuck Liddell and Luke Rockhold.

Jesse Quinones (Calloused Hands) is writer-director on the movie which is being sold by UK outfit Kaleidoscope. Producers are Shayne Putzlocher (Cold Brook) and Jessica Gaube of Trilight Entertainment, Sara Shaak (Girl) of Anamorphic Media and Lorianne Hall (Shoplifters of the World). Calgary’s Anamorphic Media is financing. Delivery is scheduled for Q2, 2020.

Kaleidoscope CEO Spencer Pollard said, “Kaleidoscope is very excited to be able to bring Cagefighter to AFM with the cast locked and the film shooting before we arrive in Santa Monica. We think the film will be very sought after and the sales team are looking forward to discussing it with buyers during the market”.