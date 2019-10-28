‘Mixed-Ish’, ‘Stumptown’ & ‘The Rookie’ Get Back Orders By ABC, ‘Emergence’ Remains In Renewal Contention

ABC, the last network to make pickup decisions on its new fall series, has given back orders to comedy Mixed-ish and drama Stumptown. Additionally, the network has ordered additional episodes of sophomore drama The Rookie, which had a 13-episode pickup.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

I hear the Black-ish prequel has received an order for nine additional episodes for a full-season 22-episode run. Things are still in flux for dramas Stumptown starring Cobie Smulders and The Rookie starring Nathan Fillion. They are expected to produce at least five additional episodes each for a total of 18, and could deliver 1-2 extra episodes beyond that.

ABC

The third new ABC fall series, drama Emergence, was designed for 13-episode season arcs, so it is not in contention for additional episodes but for a second season. Given its modest ratings performance, ABC brass will likely wait to look at their development before making a renewal decision.

NBC is using the same strategy for new fall comedy Perfect Harmony, while CBS’ limited-run new drama Evil was recently renewed for a second season.

Frank Micelotta/20th Century Fox Television/Shutterstock

There is no word yet on sophomore comedy series Bless This Mess, which launched as a midseason replacement last spring and has a 13-episode Season 2 order. It is currently looking promising for a back order.

Facing lower ratings for the new crop of series this fall, the broadcast networks have been pretty patient, with most shows receiving back episodic orders. The only series not to get one was NBC drama Bluff City Law, while new NBC comedy Sunnyside received an extra episode but was pulled from the linear network and moved to NBC’s digital platforms.

The premieres of Stumptown and Emergence posted the biggest Live+7 gains among new fall series. With the strong delayed viewing bump, Stumptown also was tops in total viewers and second in the demo among all new series debuts in Live+7. Mixed-ish was the highest-rated new comedy series premiere (L+7) and third highest rated overall in 18-49; it remains as the No. 1 new comedy of the season in adults 18-49 with a 1.80 demo rating in L+7. Stumptown, which is averaging 9.7 million viewers and a 2.18 adults 18-49 rating across all platforms in L+7, is the No. 1 playback gainer for a new series this season in total viewers, soaring by nearly 4.0 million viewers after seven days to double its Live+Same Day average. It builds on its lead-in by double digits in total viewers and 18-49 to stand as ABC’s most-watched program on Wednesday night this season.

Season to date, The Rookie is improving its new Sunday time slot for ABC by triple digits in total viewers (+214%) and adults 18-49 (+175%), marking ABC’s most-watched series in the time slot in four years. A big gainer in delayed viewing, The Rookie more than doubles its Live+SD viewer average (+103%) and 18-49 rating (+117%) after seven days of TV playback.

“This fall, Stumptown has delivered a rich, inventive and fun thrill ride each week with a stellar cast that features one of the most fearless female characters at the center; mixed-ish has established itself as one of the sharpest, funniest and most original new comedies of the season; and The Rookie has continued to bring compelling storytelling and powerful performances to its passionate and loyal fan base,” ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said. “Thanks to the brilliant creative teams behind these series, along with the phenomenal casts and crews, for delivering three incredibly entertaining and distinctive shows. We’re so proud of this great crop of shows that are all off to strong starts this fall, and we can’t wait to bring more fantastic episodes to our schedule this season.”

Mixed-ish stars Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Gary Cole as Harrison. It is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Tracee Ellis Ross, Peter Saji, Karin Gist, Randall Winston, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios, part of Disney Television Studios.

Stumptown stars Smulders as Dex Parios, Jake Johnson as Grey McConnell, Tantoo Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez as Tookie, with Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove and Michael Ealy as Detective Miles Hoffman. Creator and executive producer Jason Richman and new co-showrunner and executive producer Matt Olmstead produce Stumptown, along with Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad, Greg Rucka, Matthew Southworth and Justin Greenwood. The series is produced by ABC Studios.

The Rookie stars Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Alexi Hawley is writer and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman are executive producers on the series. “The Rookie” is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.