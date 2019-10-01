‘Miracle Workers’: TBS Anthology Comedy Series Rounds Out Season 2 Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Tony Cavalero (The Righteous Gemstones), Jessica Lowe (Wrecked), Peter Serafinowicz (The Tick) and Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag) are set to recur in the upcoming second season of TBS’ Miracle Workers comedy anthology series. Additionally, Lolly Adefope, who recurred as Rosie in season 1, will return for season 2 as a series regular, and Fred Armisen, Anna Drezen, Miles Robbins, Kerri Kenney, Jon Daly and Zeke Nicholson are set to guest star in the upcoming season.

Lolly Adefope Photo by David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Created by Simon Rich (Man Seeking Woman), season two of Miracle Workers will be a medieval story about friendship, family and trying not to be murdered. Centered on a group of villagers in the dark ages trying to stay positive in an age of inequality and fake news, the installment will feature series regulars Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, and Jon Bass returning in new roles and facing new challenges.

Cavalero will play Ted Carpenter, a happy medieval bro, who loves tavern trivia night and public executions.

Lowe is Mary Baker, a confident and condescending young woman who is excited to settle down in her small town and marry her brother.

Serafinowicz will portray King Cragnoor the Heartless, a powerful, murderous tyrant, who tends to prioritize killing over parenting.

Demetriou is the Town Crier who hosts a daily news show in the village square.

Miracle Workers is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer and Katy Jensen of Michaels’ Broadway Video, along with Rich, Radcliffe and Buscemi.

Cavalero is repped by Nicole Garcia Management and The Gersh Agency. Serafinowicz is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment, UTA, and Troika Talent. Demetriou is repped by United Agents. Lowe is repped by ICM Partners.