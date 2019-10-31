‘Minesweeper’ Being Mined As Competition Series By OBB Pictures

Microsoft’s classic computer game Minesweeper is being reimagined as a TV competition series. The project is in the works via a deal with OBB Pictures, which is now developing a take that like the original will feature strategy but add in teamwork and athleticism on a grand scale. OBB is fast-tracking the project and has begun talks for a host.

Created in 1990, the objective of the single-player game is to clear a rectangular board containing hidden mines without detonating them. The series will raise the stakes as contestants compete against each other and the clock to clear interactive mine boards.

OBB president and CEO Michael D. Ratner will executive produce with OBB’s Scott Ratner and Kfir Goldberg. Executive producers for Microsoft include Paul Jensen, Derek Dutilly and Will Frost.

“Minesweeper is an immersive game and has always been a property that we felt was perfect for a competition series,” said Michael Ratner. “Microsoft shares our vision on how to bring the game to life and utilize its iconic status to create a modernized audience, while keeping the integrity and goals of the game intact. As we are always keeping an eye on building out formats for our audience at OBB, Minesweeper is an ideal property to cultivate into a new series and Microsoft

is the perfect partner.”

Said Jensen, studio manager of Microsoft Casual Games: “Microsoft Minesweeper was one of the earliest computer games and has built a great fan base over the past few decades. With

their expertise in creating compelling viewing experiences for television and digital audiences,

we’re incredibly excited for OBB to bring Minesweeper to both new and existing fans in a

completely new way.”

OBB’s forays into athletic endeavors already include its Kevin Hart sports interview series Cold As Balls and a recently announced health and wellness podcast with NBA star Blake Griffin. It also just launched on Historical Roasts with Jeff Ross on Netflix set up & Music, a documentary series co-produced with Scooter Braun, at Quibi.

Michael D. Ratner and OBB Pictures are repped by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Hansen

Jacobson.