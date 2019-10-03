Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

ESPN Vet Michael Smith Joins Basil Iwanyk-Backed (Co)Laboratory As EVP And Chief Content Officer

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Academy Museum Hires New Director; Project Moving Forward Again

Read the full story

Mindy Kaling’s Coming-Of-Age Netflix Comedy Casts Richa Shukla As Series Regular

Richa Shukla
Credit: Stephanie Girard

EXCLUSIVE: Following a global open casting call, Indian-American actress Richa Shukla has landed a series regular role on Mindy Kaling’s new coming-of-age Netflix comedy series Never Have I Ever, from Kaling, The Mindy Project co-exec producer Lang Fisher and Universal TV.

Co-created, co-written and executive produced by Kaling and Fisher, who also serve as showrunners, Never Have I Ever is inspired by Kaling’s own childhood. It follows the complicated life of Devi, a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl. She is an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.

Shukla will play Kamala, Devi’s cousin from India, who’s getting her PhD from Caltech.

Never Have I Ever will mark Shukla’s series lead debut. She previously guest-starred on Kaling’s The Mindy Project. Her other series credits include Fox’s 9-1-1, CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles and TBS’ Sullivan & Son.  She’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Stride Management.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad