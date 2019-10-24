‘Four Good Days’: Rodrigo Garcia Drama Starring Glenn Close & Mila Kunis Adds Supporting Cast, Rolls In LA

Click to Skip Ad
Rodrigo Garcia
EXCLUSIVE: Writer-director Rodrigo Garcia’s drama Four Good Days, starring Glenn Close, Mila Kunis and Stephen Root, is underway in Los Angeles with latest supporting cast additions including Chad Lindberg (Security), Rebecca Field (A Star Is Born), Joshua Leonard (Togetherness), Michael Hyatt (Snowfall) and Sam Hemmings (Hypnotized).

Pic charts the story of a mother helping her daughter work through four crucial days on the road to recovery from substance abuse.

Launched at Cannes this year, Garcia (Albert Nobbs) directs from his script, co-written by Washington Post 2014 Pulitzer Prize winner Eli Saslow, based on Saslow’s article.

Productivity Media and Oakhurst are financing. Jon Avnet (Fried Green Tomatoes), Garcia and Jake Avnet are producing for Indigenous Media. Marina Grasic and Jai Khanna are producing under their Oakhurst Entertainment banner. Capstone Media is handling international sales and are serving as executive producers.

