Netflix Lands Mike Birbiglia’s Broadway Show ‘The New One’, Sets Launch Date

Netflix continues to mine Broadway for possible gold: Mike Birbiglia: The New One, the stand-up comic’s well-received show that opened in New York last year, will launch globally November 26 as Birbiglia’s latest stand-up special.

Birbiglia made the announcement on his social media today.

Prior to the Netflix debut, Birbiglia will perform The New One for the last time before a live audience at Los Angeles’ Ahmanson Theatre from October 23 through November 24.

The Netflix special was filmed at Broadway’s Cort Theater, where the show ran last November through January following a sold-out engagement at Off Broadway’s Cherry Lane Theatre. Other Birbiglia stage credits include his 2008 breakthrough Sleepwalk With Me that was adapted into a 2012 feature film.

The New One builds on the biographical details disclosed in his breakthrough, but with the arrival of a baby daughter to Birbiglia and his wife, the poet Jennifer Hope Stein, sleepwalking takes on significantly darker hues. The comic, terrified he’ll sleep-harm the infant, nightly locks himself in a separate room, bound in a hand-tailored sheet contraption to keep him from hurting the defenseless. In The New One, Birbiglia knows where to find the humor in such situations, but takes them quite seriously as well.

